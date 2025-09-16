Margot Robbie Goes Full ’90s Va-Va-Voom in a Black and White Stunner

After attending the European premiere of her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in barely-there Armani Privé, Margot Robbie stepped out to the New York debut last night in another daring, skin-forward ensemble plucked right from the Paris archives. This time, in stark black and white.

Robbie, working with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, picked out a spliced couture dress from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 collection. Although the actor’s Mugler look didn’t feature any sheer fabric whatsoever (much unlike her beaded Armani number from last week), it still leaned into skin-forward style wholeheartedly. It featured a black over-layer that was cut low down the neckline and high up onto Robbie’s hips. Underneath, there was a fitted pearl white corset—a ’90s Mugler signature—that poked out from below the maxi-length black portion. Finishing off the leggy ensemble were sandal heels, a metallic arm cuff, and a coiffed updo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre VAUTHEY/Sygma/Getty Images

Last year, Robbie’s Barbie press tour kept to Mattel-themed looks. But the plot of her latest film—a romantic fantasy about two chance lovers who re-live important moments from their respective pasts—leaves some room for interpretation in the press style department. And clearly, the actor has decided to lean into tried-and-true naked dressing, with both fresh off the runway looks and archival treasures over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, Robbie sourced yet another vintage Mugler look for the film’s London photo call. She wore a nude set from the designer’s fall 1998 “Lingerie” collection: a daringly high wrap skirt worn with a matching coat and a skin-tone bullet bra. Just hours later, the actor turned up the heat even further for the European premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, wearing an intricate Armani Privé chainmail dress from the spring 2025 season that plunged down to her derrière. There’s also been a slew of corseted styles, from the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney.

Between her Barbie looks and the naked styles of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, there’s no way around it: Robbie knows how to dress for the moment.