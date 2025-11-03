As thousands pounded the pavement for the New York Marathon on Sunday, Jennifer Lawrence embarked on her own marathon across Manhattan. Over the weekend, and ahead of the wide release of her new Lynne Ramsay film, Die My Love, Lawrence continued her fashion streak in a string of looks that proved she knows her way around a promotional tour.

After taking her little one out to trick-or-treat for Halloween, Lawrence kicked off her business on Saturday night for the Die My Love premiere. The actor nodded to her signature minimalist style with a floor-length off-the-shoulder look. Courtesy of Dior’s new designer, Jonathan Anderson, it featured elegant folds along the bust and a high leg split on one side. Lawrence finished off the look by sweeping her curtain bangs to one side. She accessorized with a dark red lip and a black necklace with diamonds.

This was Lawrence’s second time wearing Anderson’s Dior during her latest press tour. She dazzled in an off-the-runway number at the Rome Film Festival last month. Fittingly, Lawrence’s costar, Robert Pattinson, also wore a custom Dior tuxedo for Saturday’s premiere.

Later in the evening, the actor stepped out to a post-premiere event in her take on after-party style. She turned to the cult New York label Fforme, wearing a navy blue pleated dress with spaghetti straps and lace detailing throughout. She layered this with a matching trench coat, worn casually draped around her arms, black stilettos, and a leather handbag.

For a Die My Love Q&A the next day, Lawrence showed off the more daytime side of her press tour wardrobe. But even still, the actor used the opportunity to make a statement. She wore a full look from the New York cool girl label Khaite, including their signature denim trousers, a buttoned leather coat, and a spliced chiffon shirt dress with a floral panel.

Whether she’s in her finest gala clothes or just a chic pair of jeans, Lawrence has mastered the art of press dressing with her new film.