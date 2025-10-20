Jennifer Lawrence Mixes Comfort & Chic With Dior Savoir-Faire

After recent turns in Phoebe Philo and vintage Armani, Jennifer Lawrence has finally worked out some room in her red carpet repertoire for Jonathan Anderson’s Dior.

Today at the Die, My Love premiere at the Rome Film Festival, Lawrence epitomized casual chic in a loose sweater that she French-tucked into a semi-sheer bubble skirt. It was the perfect mix of easy, breezy comfort and polished class—it also marked Lawrence’s first time wearing newly installed creative director Jonathan Anderson’s take on Dior at a film premiere.

Her jumper featured an elegant plunge neckline and statement cuffs, both of which were lined with a black silk fabric. Lawrence’s skirt, meanwhile, stopped right at her ankles and was defined by a stacked silhouette done in a diaphanous dotted fabric. Paired with black mules, a Longines timepiece, and a tousled updo, the outfit embodied the particular strain of modern French Girl chic that Anderson’s explored in his Dior debut.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anderson’s first-go at womenswear for Dior was one of the more anticipated designer debuts (of which there were many) that took this past month at Paris Fashion Week. But Lawrence’s ensemble was not only from one of the most coveted collections this season, it also spoke to a larger trend seen across the spring 2026 runways. The simple shirt, statement skirt outfit formula was especially popular in Paris, and appears to be translating to the red carpet, too.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a longtime Dior ambassador under Maria Grazia Chiuri, it was only a matter of time before Lawrence joined the likes of Greta Lee, Mikey Madison, and Mia Goth in wearing Anderson’s Dior debut on the red carpet.

The actor, of course, watched on from the front row in a chic trench coat designed with a couture-inspired bustle as Anderson presented his vision for the house earlier this month. It’s safe to assume that she and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, had Look 55 marked for this red carpet in Rome the moment it graced the runway.