The Tribeca mom aesthetic is unique from other Manhattan neighborhoods in that it speaks in codes. It’s not as stuffy or “Old Money” as the Upper East Side, or as artsy as the Lower East Side. And it surely is nowhere near as basic as what the girls in the West Village are wearing. It’s a way of dressing that the oracle of Tribeca moms, Jennifer Lawrence, knows first hand.

Take a recent outfit Lawrence wore for an evening out, for example. What appears to be a utilitarian pairing of jeans, athletic sneakers, and an embellished cardigan is anything but. Lawrence’s sweater that looks like it belonged to Grandma? It’s archival Prada, from the label’s spring 2017 show to be exact. She paired it with Tribeca staples in the form of a white tee and lived-in jeans from the cult label, La Ligne. The brand counts fellow cool moms such as Emma Stone and Naomi Watts as fans.

As for her “mom bag,” Lawrence pulled out one of her go-to accessories: a vintage Hermès Kelly in black leather with gold hardware. The investment piece has been a staple in Lawrence’s street style for some time now.

@lalignenyc

And while pairing jeans with sneakers may seem like an abrupt styling choice, Lawrence’s Mary Jane-style Nike Air Rifts aren’t just any ‘ol running shoe. She finished the look off with a black beanie and a printed La Ligne scarf, letting it fall gracefully over her shoulder.

Lawrence’s day-to-day style has developed a cult following, and its easy to see why. (She’s been described as reinventing the “cool girl” archetype for a new generation). While she dabbles in the requisite movie star glamour on the red carpet, her everyday wardrobe has a relatability to it.

Even if she’s swathed in archival Prada and toting vintage Hermès, her off-duty moments turn whispered luxury into something that feels within reach.