Jennifer Lawrence Commits to Leg-Forward Dressing at the 2025 Gotham Awards

Jennifer Lawrence’s favorite accessory this awards season? So far, it’s lots and lots of leg. At the 2025 Gotham Awards last night, Lawrence put a tailored twist on her ardent commitment to leg-forward dressing.

Lawrence turned to Jonathan Anderson’s Dior for the star-studded event. She showed up in a custom, pristinely-tailored suit coat that nodded to the house’s famous Bar Jacket from the 1950s. Down below, she modernized the look with a high-low skirt. It featured an asymmetric hemline and a floor-length train detail for some added red carpet flair.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Hollywood has to wait a few more weeks until it hits peak awards season, the leg split is becoming something of a red carpet signature for Lawrence of late. At the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, she had a Greek goddess moment in another custom Dior look with a dramatic leg detail. She wore an off-the-shoulder dress with neatly placed drapes and an open side that extended almost all the way up to her hips.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The leg slit has been a red carpet go-to for celebrities for decades now. Think; Angelina Jolie in that Versace dress heard around the world at the 2012 Oscars. Anja Rubik’s infamous Met Gala look by Anthony Vaccarello. Or even Bella Hadid in a slip dress with a waist-high cut-out at Cannes in 2016. But the art of skin-baring glamour is the perfect fit for someone like Lawrence.

The actor’s red carpet style is already decidedly minimal, usually without any flashy patterns or over the top ornamentations. She keeps accessories to a minimum, too, meaning that her legs effectively become the accessory.