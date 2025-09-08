As the lights dimmed on the Venice Film Festival, the cinema world jetted off to the Great White North for the Toronto International Film Festival. This past weekend, stars galore descended upon the Canadian city, including Angelina Jolie, who was in town for the premiere of her new fashion drama, Couture.

Although Jolie skipped Venice this year, she brought the requisite drama to the red carpet on Sunday. Always a long-time devotee of the power coat, Jolie opted to wear a chocolate silk trench from Gabriela Hearst for the occasion. While her coat’s details were undeniably luxe and minimal—in true Jolie style—it was her decision to wear nothing underneath it that truly stole the show.

Jolie’s jacket was slit right up to the low hip—something she showed off with aplomb on the red carpet. Paired with sleek black heels, her signature honey blonde hair, and Cartier jewelry, the ensemble was equal parts sensual and seasonally on trend for the incoming fall weather.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Statement outerwear and daring leg slits—remember that 2012 Oscars dress?—have long been a staple of Jolie’s red carpet repertoire, so its fitting she’d pull out the trick yet again for her latest fashion-focused project.

Couture could find Jolie back in awards contention following 2024’s Maria. The tale, from director Alice Winocour, about Maxine (Jolie), an American film director and photographer hired to make a video for a Paris fashion event after being diagnosed with breast cancer and navigating a divorce. The subject matter is especially poignant for Jolie as she lost her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to breast cancer in 2007 and underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.

According to Variety, Couture is set “in the frenzy of Fashion Week” and follows “three women [who] cross paths in Paris, grappling with the world’s tragedies and the questions of their lives: American film director Maxine Walker, South Sudanese model Ada, and French makeup artist Angèle working in the shadows of the catwalks.”