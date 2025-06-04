Despite being from two different generations, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Rodrigo can agree on one style idea: wearing cheetah print as a neutral. Call it a generational fashion overlap—or just proof that a good statement print is timeless.

Lawrence was seen out and about in New York yesterday in her usual brand of downtown cool. The actor wore a burgundy top, just sheer enough to hint at the black bralette layered underneath, and loose-fitting denim. Although she carried the very ladylike (and very expensive) The Row Lady bag over the weekend, Lawrence opted for another one of her favorite purses: Prada’s now sold-out leopard print tote bag. The item has been a staple in Lawrence’s off-duty repertoire since February and, clearly, she has no plans to retire it come summer.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

While Lawrence opted for a more pared-back take on animal print, Rodrigo leaned into the 2000s-inspired origins of the look. On Monday, the Guts singer stepped out for a friend’s birthday in a pair of bold cheetah-dotted trousers that sat squarely on her hips. Like Lawrence, Rodrigo wore a casual red cardigan, though her three-quarters number was in a slightly brighter cherry shade.

roka / BACKGRID

Of course, it’s easy to see the tonal similarities in Lawrence and Rodrigo’s outfits—but there’s key differences there, too. Lawrence, for her part, leaned into her off-duty signatures which, in this case, meant amping up a simple blouse and jeans with a statement handbag. (She also wore the perennially sold-out Wales Bonner Mary Jane sneakers, as if she needed any further proof of her fashion girl status.)

Rodrigo, meanwhile, offered a more nostalgic twist on cheetah print revival. Not only was the low-waisted cut of her pants a hallmark of 2003—the year she was born, in fact—but also, her brown shoulder bag and nude heels had a vintage feel to them.

Together, both Lawrence and Rodrigo proved that while style evolves with each generation, a great print never really goes out of fashion.