Jennifer Lawrence & Olivia Rodrigo Agree That Cheetah Print Is a Neutral
Despite being from two different generations, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Rodrigo can agree on one style idea: wearing cheetah print as a neutral. Call it a generational fashion overlap—or just proof that a good statement print is timeless.
Lawrence was seen out and about in New York yesterday in her usual brand of downtown cool. The actor wore a burgundy top, just sheer enough to hint at the black bralette layered underneath, and loose-fitting denim. Although she carried the very ladylike (and very expensive) The Row Lady bag over the weekend, Lawrence opted for another one of her favorite purses: Prada’s now sold-out leopard print tote bag. The item has been a staple in Lawrence’s off-duty repertoire since February and, clearly, she has no plans to retire it come summer.
While Lawrence opted for a more pared-back take on animal print, Rodrigo leaned into the 2000s-inspired origins of the look. On Monday, the Guts singer stepped out for a friend’s birthday in a pair of bold cheetah-dotted trousers that sat squarely on her hips. Like Lawrence, Rodrigo wore a casual red cardigan, though her three-quarters number was in a slightly brighter cherry shade.
Of course, it’s easy to see the tonal similarities in Lawrence and Rodrigo’s outfits—but there’s key differences there, too. Lawrence, for her part, leaned into her off-duty signatures which, in this case, meant amping up a simple blouse and jeans with a statement handbag. (She also wore the perennially sold-out Wales Bonner Mary Jane sneakers, as if she needed any further proof of her fashion girl status.)
Rodrigo, meanwhile, offered a more nostalgic twist on cheetah print revival. Not only was the low-waisted cut of her pants a hallmark of 2003—the year she was born, in fact—but also, her brown shoulder bag and nude heels had a vintage feel to them.
Together, both Lawrence and Rodrigo proved that while style evolves with each generation, a great print never really goes out of fashion.