2016 may be having its moment in the cultural ether right now, but Jennifer Lawrence appears to be operating on a slightly earlier timeline. Over the weekend in Paris, the actor revived one of the more infamous outfit formulas of the mid-aughts: the dress-over-pants look. Though, she added a decidedly au courant twist.

Seen leaving the cozy bistro Allard in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Lawrence offered her take on the “going out” top. She wore a sheer blouse with an asymmetric hem so elongated it could passed for a full-fledged dress. Lawrence placed baggy jeans underneath the garment, which she cinched with a braided belt.

Layering dresses over pants was a tried-and-true move for the fashionable set back in the early 2000s, for both formal and casual occasions alike. But Lawrence managed to nod to the phenomenon without looking like she had stepped out off the 2005 MTV VMAs red carpet. She did so through styling.

Iammeysam / BACKGRID

Lawrence accented her look with a longline maxi coat with a fur-trimmed collar. She slung a leather bag on her shoulder and added a splash of animal print by way of cheetah print shoes.

Lawrence, long lauded for her minimal, “Quiet Luxury” style, has taken a keen liking to sheer dressing in recent weeks. At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her role in Die, My Love, the actor showed up in a jaw-dropping Givenchy by Sarah Burton dress. The floral lace ensemble marked a stark departure from the buttoned-up aesthetic Lawrence has cultivated on the red carpet in recent years.

And with this Paris look, Lawrence confirmed that she can mine nostalgia without ever looking dated.