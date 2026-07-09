There is a certain avian energy unfolding at couture week right now. Robert Wun showcased bird sculptures as props. Balenciaga sent boots festooned in fluff down the runway. But from a front row perspective, no one has embraced feathers quite like Jennifer Lopez.

Attending the Celia Kritharioti show in Paris on Thursday, Lopez donned a plunging translucent gown embellished with cascading colorful jewels. She accessorized the maximalist ensemble with platform silver heels, a pearl clutch and a bombshell blowout. The undeniable focal point of the look, however, was her oversized blue feathered wrap, which hugged her in a cloud of pastel plumage.

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The boa-like garment was but the latest in a line of fuzzy fashion week staples for the star. The day prior, she attended a Chopard event in the French capital wearing another bird-adjacent ensemble. For that occasion, she wore a strapless white dress from David Koma’s fall 2026 collection with tufts jutting out across the neckline and extending over to her arm. She styled her hair in a tousled bun with face-framing strands, leaving more room for her far-reaching feathers to shine.

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Perhaps the most statement-making appearance of the week, however, was the look she wore upon arriving in Paris. On July 6, Lopez stepped out in a voluminous jacket from Michael Kors’s fall 2026 collection featuring long, hand-embroidered plumes. She paired the piece with flowy black culottes and simple slicked back hair.

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Feathers, while not exactly the most demure trend, have been reigning runways—and couture-week VIP appearances—for some time. They’re loud, fantastical and, amid record-breaking Paris heat, arguably a little absurd. But Lopez has never been one to opt for the expected. Styling-wise, she’ll always find a way to fly free, so to speak.