Emma Corrin Flocks to the Schiaparelli Couture Show in a Bold Feathered Look

Daniel Roseberry kicked off fall 2026 couture week on July 6 with a bang, turning heads not only with his latest collection covered in blooming florals, but also with his front row. Michelle Yeoh, Marisa Berenson, and Bad Bunny all took in Roseberry’s new offerings from the best spot in the house, but it was Emma Corrin who threatened to pull the attention away from the runway.

The 30-year-old actor attended Monday’s presentation wearing a look from Roseberry’s spring 2026 couture show for Schiaparelli. The structured jacket featured a gradation of colored feathers covering every inch, from the villainous collar that reached over the tops of Corrin’s ears, down to the hems of the extra-long sleeves. A slight peplum provided some shape, while a sharp, asymmetric hem contoured the actor’s waist beautifully. Padded shoulders added to the drama of the jacket, while two beak-like pieces emerging from the protruding breast only added to its extravagance.

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But that was just the front. Upon turning around, Corrin revealed even more excess as the beak detail was mirrored on their shoulder blades and the back panel picked up in a rounded peak that mimicked a bird’s tail. Corrin looked like they could take flight at any minute, but then they would have missed the Schiaparelli presentation.

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The actor styled the jacket just as it was seen on the runway in January, sans shirt underneath, allowing for a column of skin to break up the cascading feathers. Black pants pooling over pumps featuring Schiaparelli’s signature keyhole motif balanced out the ensemble, just as they did on the model. Corrin smartly opted against wearing the extended tiara-like headpiece from the runway, keeping the accessorizing to a minimum.

The piece isn’t the most practical, which is likely why Corrin chose it for this occasion rather than, say, Wimbledon, which they attended two days prior. Imagine trying to follow a tennis match with that collar in the way. No, it’s much more suited to a couture week appearance.