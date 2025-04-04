Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford weren’t the only famous family showing support for George Clooney’s stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck last night. Jennifer Lopez and her 17-year-old Emme Muñiz also stepped out to the star-studded event. And like Gerber and Crawford, they abided by a strict black tie dress code, too.

Lopez made one of the more dramatic entrances of the evening to support Clooney, her co-star in Steven Soderbergh's beloved 1998 film, Out Of Sight. She arrived to the The Winter Garden Theatre in a long white cape from Saiid Kobeisy worn over top of a fitted velvet gown. The actor and singer leaned into the glamorous aesthetic of her dress with a matching clutch and blinding Briony Raymond jewels. Emme did their version of the traditional suit and tie for their night out with Lopez. They wore a long argyle tie, accented with layers of silver chains, simple dress pants, and a white button down shirt.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Last night’s outing was the second red carpet appearance for Lopez and Emme over the past few weeks. They attended the Othello opening in late March in similar looks to the ones they wore last night.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez, 55, shares Emme and their twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. “It’s unconditional love,” Lopez said of her twins in 2020. “I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they’re super special. I can’t wait to see what they do, and I feel like my job is to not mess them up too much.”

Lopez’s outing with her teen comes amid reports that the actor and singer is “not dating” following her split from Ben Affleck—making her recent parent-child dates with Emme all that more special.