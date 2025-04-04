Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Keep It Classic in Matching Black

Kaia Gerber has no problem borrowing ’90s vintage from the closet of her famous mom, Cindy Crawford. But for a mother-daughter date last night, Kaia reimagined a classic ’90s silhouette with help from one of fashion’s most in-demand designers.

Kaia slipped into a little black dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton to attend the opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck (the Broadway stage adaptation of the George Clooney-starring movie of the same name) alongside her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The model’s ankle-length look could have been easily misinterpreted for one of Cindy’s famous LBDs from the ’90s. It featured a simple, squared neckline connected to thin black straps—details indicative of the era when Cindy reigned on the runway. Kaia finished her look minimally with pointed-toe heels and a gold Omega watch.

Cindy, for her part, matched with her mini-me in an LBD of her own—though the matriarch’s dress was designed with modern finishes, like a long side slit and cut-outs along one shoulder. Rande complimented Kaia and Cindy in a classic black suit and tie. Kaia’s brother Presley Gerber, 25, was not in attendance at the event, which drew the likes of Jennifer Lopez (and her 17-year-old, Emme), Rachel Zegler, and Uma Thurman.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Gerber-Crawford crew have hit the red carpet together. And Kaia and Cindy, especially, are often on the same page when they hit the step and repeat. The models regularly opt for coordinating outfits, whether that be sequined dresses or matching LBDs. When Kaia flys solo, she often borrows a piece or two from Cindy’s closet. The model-turned-actor wore a custom Hervé Léger look inspired by Cindy’s 1993 Oscars dress to the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. She paired the dress with her mom’s vintage jewelry.

Kaia is also one of the first few celebrities to wear Burton’s Givenchy (Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet are also fans) since the Brit was appointed as the label’s creative director. Given Kaia’s preference for minimal designs like the one she wore last night, the partnership already feels authentic.