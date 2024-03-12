Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber seem to enjoy a good party. Unsurprisingly, they know how to dress for one, too. Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo hit the Oscars after party circuit in matching disco dresses and teased-out, ’80s hair. Turns out statement fashion just might be the dominant trait in the Crawford-Gerber gene pool after all.

Crawford sported a navy blue stunner from the French label Alexandre Vauthier. Her dress went all in on party-worthy details, mainly a plunging neck and a criss-cross hemline accented by ruching along the waist. As bold as those details proved to be, the true wow-factor of this Vauthier dress lied in its reflective, metallic fabric that danced with Crawford as she moved about.

In a sea of sheer frocks, the occasional archival reference, and plenty of snooze-y men’s suiting, Crawford’s look proved to be the perfect balance of red carpet glamour and va-va-voom appeal. And really, if you actually want to party, it’s wiser to wear something you can move in than, say, a vintage treasure from decades ago. That sultry feel was only furthered enhanced by the Crawford’s textured waves, bronzed glam, and diamond earrings. Fittingly, Crawford’s mini-me was on the same page with her going out look.

Gerber turned to her tried-and-true Celine for her after party moment. She slipped into a backless corset gown from the French brand which featured a strapless silhouette and a plunging neckline. Much like her mom, Gerber’s look was all about the baubles of sequins that lined her dress which, despite arriving in a maxi length, carried the same party qualities as Crawford’s number. The model also followed suit in terms of glam, opting for shimmery, gold eyeshadow, a glossy nude lip, and teased hair.

Crawford and Gerber are well versed in nailing their mother-daughter fashion moments. The duo were last spotted together on the red carpet back in November for an Omega event where they offered chic takes on the classic LBD. As an iconic super and a new age model, Crawford and Gerber know that, sometimes, less is more. Their coordinated style outings seem to value sleek, timeless shapes over fussy silhouettes. Just don’t forget the party sequins.