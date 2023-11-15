Kaia Gerber is following in her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford’s, footsteps in more ways than one. Yes, the pair share a similar career path. But on Tuesday night, Gerber reignited her mom’s passion for chic, ’90s LBDs as they stepped out for a joint appearance in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo made a stylish arrival on the red carpet prior to a cocktail reception at the Planet Omega exhibition. Gerber came to the event with her hair in an effortless updo while wearing a leggy look from Alaïa’s fall/winter 2023 collection. A sheer turtleneck portion kept things relatively simple up top while a spiral pleated mini skirt added a touch of drama to the look. Gerber maintained the black theme of her dress with a pair of sheer tights, sky high stilettos, and finished everything off with an Omega timepiece.

The 22-year-old model’s ensemble was straight out of Cindy’s ’90s playbook—we could easily imagine the bombshell rocking a similar bodycon style from, say Versace or Calvin Klein, during the decade. For the evening event, however, Crawford opted for a longer, more understated silhouette.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 57-year-old cut a stylish figure in a draped maxi dress, complete with a plunging neckline and statement sleeves, that she paired with leather riding boots. She carried a simple clutch and like daughter, styled her look with an Omega wristwatch.

The appearance was their first time posing on a red carpet together since the launch of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful’s memoir last fall. Gerber again wowed in a mini black number, this one from Nensi Dojaka, while Crawford brought a touch of orange in a cowl neck top and leather maxi skirt.

In May, the legendary supermodel told People that her daughter “has a good head on her shoulders” when it pertains to navigating the ins-and-outs of fame. “I think that she kind of sees how my husband and I have dealt with it throughout the years,” she explained. “Which is not like, we don't ever try to, ‘Oh, we can't go there because we might get photographed.’ She seems like she has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance.”