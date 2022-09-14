The spring 2023 season of New York Fashion Week has been in full swing—though for once, it’s possible that Kaia Gerber doesn’t know it. In fact, unless she shows up today, the newly 21-year-old model will have skipped out NYFW altogether.

Is Gerber pulling a Kendall Jenner and distancing herself from the catwalk? Likely not; it seems like she actually wants to just spend some quality time with Cindy Crawford, her supermodel mom. They’ve spent the past week or so traipsing around the west coast, most recently heading to Los Angeles to celebrate British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A Visible Man.

Kaia Gerber, Edward Enninful, and Cindy Crawford attend the book launch of Edward Enninful’s memoir A Visible Man at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on September 13, 2022. Photo by Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Rather than coordinate, Gerber and Crawford showcased their differing personal styles. The former was the latest to champion Nensi Dojaka, who’s become one of the biggest designers of the year since winning the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2021. She went with a black semi-sheer minidress, while her mom was in a burnt orange leather skirt and matching draped halter top.

The outing was most definitely different than their last. Gerber and Crawford celebrated the former’s 21st birthday by heading into the desert for Burning Man, where they spent time with fellow top model Karlie Kloss. “We’re so fortunate to go with experienced ‘burners’ who took us under their wings and showed us the ropes,” Crawford captioned her dispatch on Instagram. “It was everything I hoped it would be and so much more. The surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty of the playa enabled me to reconnect to my maiden self— adventurous, fun, curious and carefree. Sometimes the roles we play in ‘real’ life disconnect us from our most joyous selves and only when we are so far out of our comfort zone, we have no other choice but to look within.”

If you’ve been missing Gerber on the runways, fret not: She’ll no doubt return to the catwalk in London, Milan, and/or Paris in the weeks to come.