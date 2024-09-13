Kaia Gerber’s ultimate red carpet reference? Her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford. Last night, Kaia recreated one of Cindy’s bombshell moments from the early ’90s to attend the Shell premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Kaia continued her streak of va-va-voom red carpet dresses at TIFF, slipping into a curve-hugging Hervé Leger number. From the seashell neckline and thick shoulder straps to the bodycon maxi skirt, the custom piece perfectly referenced Cindy’s 1993 Oscars dress. “Kaia had sent me a mood board for TIFF and this was one of her references,” Gerber’s stylist, Molly Dickson, explained to Vogue. “I thought it would be amazing to pay tribute to Cindy’s iconic moment.”

The model and actress picked up on her mom’s Oscars glam, too, sporting teased ’90s curls, a glossy nude lip, and black eyeliner. Like Cindy, Kaia preferred white pumps and even shopped her mom’s jewelry collection for the occasion. Kaia went with silver tones, opting for a vintage Omega watch, a diamond necklace, and chandelier earrings—of course, all courtesy of Cindy.

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cindy sported the Hervé Leger stunner to the 1993 Oscars which she attended with her then-husband Richard Gere. The supermodel accessorized with elegant diamond bijoux, choosing a half-up, half-down hairstyle rather than Kaia’s tousled waves. Cindy rounded everything out with criss-cross stilettos.

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Kaia referenced another piece of American fashion history for the premiere of her new movie, Saturday Night. She donned a Donna Karan dress, dated to 2003, that featured a plunging front and an exposed backside. Like her most recent red carpet turn, she kept styling chic, opting for gold statement bangles, wavy hair, and a natural makeup look.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, archival dressing is all the rage right now—look no further than Wednesday’s VMAs where pieces worn by Madonna and Elizabeth Hurley were revived on the red carpet. But for Kaia, a vintage reference is certainly all that more special when it comes from the closet of your supermodel mom.