Jessica Biel’s Style Evolution, From Teen Queen to Fashion Risk-Taker

Over the course of her lengthy acting career, Jessica Biel has consistently made the case for a unique mix of sultry appeal and sleek elegance. Whether she is turning heads on the red carpet, lighting up the big screen, or opening her very own restaurant, Biel can seemingly do it all—and all while looking good. Two decades ago, we met the rising star on the fan favorite television drama 7th Heaven and immediately fell in love with the fresh-faced beauty and her then sporty style. Today, the actress’ has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation into an expertly polished, fashion-forward leading lady, whose always outfitted in some of fashion’s leading labels—from Louis Vuitton to Giambattista Valli, Fendi to Ralph & Russo. Here, a look back at some of Jessica Biel’s most memorable fashion moments from red carpets past.

2024: Fendi Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress stepped out to Fendi’s fall 2024 show in a graphic button down, leather pants, and matching boots.

2023: Trolls: Band Together Premiere Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Biel paired a black office top with a party-worthy sequined skirt for the 2023 premiere of Trolls: Band Together.

2023: Cruel Summer Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Biel tapped into her Rock side in this all black look from Michael Kors for the 2023 premiere of Cruel Summer.

2022: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Biel looked wrapped to perfection in a bow-trimmed Giambattista Valli number during the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

2019: Limetown Photo Call Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Biel slipped into an edgy look by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière during a 2019 Limetown photo call.

2018: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Biel’s Dior couture gown for the 2018 Golden Globes featured delicate sheer paneling and a strapless neckline.

2018: Emmy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Biel slipped into this Ralph & Russo creation from the designer's fall 2018 couture collection for the Emmy Awards.

2017: Academy Awards Getty Biel worked the red carpet in a Kaufmanfranco floor length gown and a Tiffany & Co. necklace at the 2017 Oscars.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty And later that evening, the actress changed into a custom Ralph Lauren gown for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

2017: Book Of Love Premiere Getty The actress looked poised in Ellie Saab at The Book of Love premiere in January 2017.

2016: Critics Choice Awards Getty Biel attended 2016 Critics Choice awards in a plunging turquoise and black Ellie Saab confection.

2016: New Orleans Film Festival Getty Biel was all legs and bangs in a tight leather Zeynep Arcay dress at the 2016 New Orleans Film Festival.

2015: Baby2Baby Gala David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A moment fit for a princess at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala.

2013: Cannes Film Festival picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Biel paired her Marchesa stunner with blinding diamonds at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

2013: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Biel tapped into her punk side for the 2013 Met Gala in a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown and sheer leggings.

2011: New Year’s Eve Premiere Getty The actress shined in a gold long-sleeve sequined gown at the 2011 premiere of New Year’s Eve in New York City.

2010: The A-Team Premiere Getty Biel attended a 2010 premiere showing off her risqué side in a Giambattista Valli sheer red gown.

2009: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Biel was a vision in high-low Versace at the 2009 Met Gala.

2007: Academy Awards HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images For the Academy Awards in 2007, Biel made a statement in a fuchsia halter gown that she styled with a black statement belt and matching clutch.

2006: Hollywood Life Breakthrough of the Year Awards Getty Biel opted for a black and white spaghetti strap dress, paired with with nude pumps, at the 2006 Hollywood Life Breakthrough of the Year Awards.

2006: Gucci Event Getty Biel looked elegant in a flowing chiffon peacock gown paired with an emerald green shoulder bag at Gucci’s 2006 Fashion Show Benefit.

2006: What a Pair Celebrity Concert Getty A sexy red carpet look for Biel in a high cut out satin brown spaghetti strap dress in 2006.

2004: Cellular Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Biel was hard to miss at the 2004 Cellular premiere in a beaded strapless number.

2002: Billboard Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2002 Billboard Music Awards, Biel hit the red carpet in a ruched purple dress and strappy heels.

2000: InStyle Oscars Party Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The actress topped off her ruby red slip dress with a black shawl for a 2000 InStyle bash.

1999: Teaching Mrs. Tingle Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A fresh-faced Biel stepped out to the 1999 premiere of Teaching Mrs. Tingle in a LBD complete with a completely sheer bodice.