Jessie Buckley Endorses the Simple Shirt, Statement Skirt Formula

These days, Jessie Buckley is juggling two spotlights at once: awards season in full swing and the press tour for her upcoming film The Bride!. The balancing act hasn’t fazed Buckley, though, and last night, she took it in stride with a red carpet look that mixed the simple with the striking.

Buckley stepped out to New York premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! in a head-to-toe look from Matthieu Blazy’s 2026 Métiers d’Art collection for Chanel. Originally worn by Anok Yai on the runway, the ensemble centers on a wardrobe staple up top, and a work of art down below. Starting with a black fitted turtleneck, it then blossoms into a tiered ballgown skirt. Not only voluminous with layers, the skirt features an ombré blue-to-green color in an almost air brush-effect and petal-like fringing. Buckley, working with the stylist Danielle Goldberg, kept accessories to a minimum and slicked her hair back.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Courtesy of Chanel

Buckley’s Chanel look follows another stand-out fashion moment from The Bride! press tour at the film’s Paris debut last week. There, the actor went full gothic bride in a hauntingly sheer dress from John Galliano’s landmark (and final) artisanal collection for Maison Margiela. Last night, however, she tapped into a different, more real-word, kind of runway fantasy.

The high-low formula of a simple shirt and statement skirt has been boiling up on the runways these past few seasons. For spring 2026, brands like Alaïa and Balenciaga showed plain blouses and sculptural skirts. Blazy also got in on the trend with dynamic party skirts at Chanel’s spring presentation. He continued to build on the concept for his Métiers d’Art showing.

Buckley, for her part, proved the formula translates seamlessly from runway to red carpet.