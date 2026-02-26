Would Frankenstein’s bride have worn John Galliano’s Maison Margiela? Jessie Buckley sure thinks so. At the London premiere of The Bride!, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s outré retelling of Bride of Frankenstein, Buckley channeled her inner gothic heroine in a deconstructed bridal dress from one of the most fabled runway collections of recent memory.

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, Buckley attended the premiere in a look lifted from John Galliano’s transcendent, and final, artisanal collection for Maison Margiela. Presented in 2024 in Paris, the show transformed a shadowy stretch of the Seine into a moody stage set, where characters seemed to drift out of another century. It was widely regarded as Galliano’s magnum opus for the house. “It felt like a piece of history was happening,” the Hamnet star told British Vogue. “When I began to dream up with my stylist what I could wear for the premiere, the Margiela collection was the first thing I sent her,” she continued.

Done in an inky chiffon fabric, the allure of Buckley’s dress centers on its sheer appeal. Under the see-through bodice and floating godet skirt, the actor slipped on a nude cone bra and a curve-hugging corset.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Galliano’s artisanal collection almost instantly went down in the history books. Unbeknownst to the fashion world then, it would be Galliano’s final offering for Marigela. (He announced his departure from the brand in late 2024.) Following the runway show, the collection popped up on the red carpet on stars like Hunter Schafer and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Buckley, unsurprisingly, found a through line between The Bride! and Galliano’s landmark Margiela show. “Like the creatures of the underworld… the misfits were coming to the surface and were going to howl to the moon and wake up the night. It was punk.”