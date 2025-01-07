While Jisoo’s fans often refer to her as the “Human Dior,” the singer decided to celebrate her 30th birthday looking like a human Bratz doll instead. Over the weekend, Jisoo marked her big day with a doll-like outfit that consisted of some major pigtails, lots of pink, and a throwback accessory from the ’80s.

The singer and actress kicked off her look with a fuzzy knit tank top that she styled with a matching cardigan. A pair of metallic hot pants, worn with dark pink leg warmers, brought tons of her sparkle to her look. The birthday girl completed her look her with a cherry-red manicure (that perfectly matched the decorations on her cake, naturally), long pigtails, and white ballet flats.

@sooyaaa__

Despite her penchant for the occasional knee-high boot or pop of sheer crochet, Jisoo is arguably the most conservative dresser of all the Blackpink ladies. She often pops up on the front rows of Paris Fashion Week and at various red carpets in ladylike numbers, whether that be floor-length floral dresses or mini skirts worn with classic blazers.

But that doesn’t mean the singer and actress won’t take a big risk or have a little fun with her wardrobe every now and then like she did here. And, really, is there a better time to do so than on your 30th birthday?

Following her birthday festivities over the weekend, Jisoo got back to her usual style leanings for an appearance in support of her series Newtopia. She swapped out her leg warmers and flats for black tights and sky-high pumps. She paired those pieces with an elegant purple dress that she belted at the waist. It’s maker? Dior, of course.