Leave it to Jisoo, a Dior ambassador for just over three years, to edge up one of the brand’s mini princess skirts with an unexpected footwear choice. Today at the Musée Rodin, the Blackpink star brought a grunge finish to a frilly matching set during creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2024 couture show.

Jisoo slipped into a look from Dior’s recent cruise collection, staged earlier this month in Scotland, for the brand’s Paris presentation on Monday. She sported a two-tone blouse that was designed with a high-neck collar, puffy long sleeves, and detailed floral embroidery throughout. Jisoo paired her blouse, which she belted at the waist, with a matching puff skirt that finished at a mid-thigh length. Jisoo’s time as a Dior ambassador has frequently been all about princess-esque moments like this one. And while her matching pieces and black Lady Dior bag certainly kept up that streak, her footwear choice brought things in a more utilitarian direction. The singer sported knee-high combat boots that she styled with a pair of very high argyle socks that cheekily poked out from the top.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Jisoo’s look debuted earlier in June during the brand’s cruise show which was held on the scenic Drummond Castle grounds.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Jisoo’s latest Dior appearance comes just a few days after she posed alongside Natalie Portman during the opening of “Miss Dior Exhibition: Stories of a Miss” exhibition in Tokyo. There, the star opted for a more traditionally feminine moment in the form of a floral corset gown paired with matching open-toe shoes.

Chiuri’s latest collection is actually a nod to the more functional side of fashion. The Italian designer presented an array of draped gowns and gladiator sandal inspired by “ancient Roman mosaics includes depictions of female athletes in garments that appear strikingly modern.”

And while Jisoo’s more sporty, leather-heavy look could have merely been a coincidence given the show’s context, there’s nothing quite like a princess mini skirt and some military-grade boots.