Two Queens stand before you with two very different takes on the floral party dress. Last night, Natalie Portman and Blackpink’s Jisoo reunited during the opening preview of the “Miss Dior Exhibition: Stories of a Miss” in Tokyo, Japan. The pair were last spotted together on the front row during Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring 2023 Dior runway show.

Portman, who has been the face of the French house’s Miss Dior fragrance for well over a decade, tapped into the transparent dressing trend with her outfit. She opted for a flapper-style number reminiscent of a bygone 1920s era. Her sleeveless number featured delicate floral embroidery across the bodice that flowed into a stringy, chandelier skirt. Slivers of Portman’s flesh-tone bra and underwear poked out from beneath her dress which she paired with her go-to metallic pumps. Portman topped off her outfit with dewy skin, silver drop earrings, and a slicked-back hairdo.

As the quintessential Dior girl, Portman is very well-versed in the hyper-feminine language of the French brand. Now, whether she’s in a re-make of the brand’s famous Junon dress or something like this sheer party number is an entirely different conversation.

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP/Getty Images

Jisoo, who signed on as a Dior ambassador in 2021, brought a different type of night out elegance to Tokyo’s Roppongi Museum. The Blackpink star picked up on the florals of Portman’s knee-length dress with a corset princess look of her own. She sported a crinkly gown designed with a fitted bodice and a full maxi skirt. The singer’s dress featured whimsy flower petals, mainly focused near the top half, and finished just above her ankles.

Like Portman, Jisoo finished off her look with open-toe sandal heels, natural makeup, and a tousled hairstyle.

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP/Getty Images

As with other brands like Chanel or Miu Miu, there’s a very specific look that comes with a Dior girl. Here, between Portman and Jisoo’s red carpet moments, the archetype was brought in different directions, yes, but ones that feel entirely aligned. There’s Portman’s more glitzy, party-ready outfit, a nd Jisoo’s princess dress which featured garden-worthy embroidery. But between the two, there’s certainly an appreciation for timeless beauty, metallic sandal heels and, above all, florals.