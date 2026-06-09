Head-to-toe leather isn’t most people’s first option for summer dressing. Then again, most people aren’t Jodie Comer. The former Killing Eve star went full spy mode in a streamlined, Matrix-esque Burberry coat dress—complete with a twist that was surprisingly warm weather-friendly.

This morning, Comer strolled through a sunny Hudson Square in New York City, wearing a slick black leather coat styled as a dress. A V-shaped neckline cinched by a belt, biker-style shoulder tabs, and rolled-up sleeves added to the look’s nonchalantly cool nature. Comer kept her accessories streamlined, wearing the sleek style with narrow black sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and a smooth black leather version of Alaïa’s Le Teckel shoulder bag.

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When it came to footwear, however, Comer gave her all-black ensemble a summer-ready twist with an equally sleek pair of leather thong sandals. Of course, these weren’t your average flip-flops. Her footwear included a stiletto-heeled silhouette with wrapped ankle straps, complete with T-shaped thong straps on each toe. Indeed, this summer is already shaping up to be defined by the thong sandal. They’ve also found fans in Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Kendall Jenner. The shoe picked up steam across spring 2026’s runways.

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Comer is out busy promoting her role in The Death of Robin Hood, A24’s upcoming gritty reimagining of everyone’s favorite “rob from the rich to give to the poor” thief. She plays a mysterious woman who cares for an aged Robin Hood (played by Hugh Jackman) as he comes to regret his life of crime. It’s not exactly your typical summer blockbuster, so it’s only fitting Comer’s outfit isn’t out in your typical summer dress either.