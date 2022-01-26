Jodie Turner-Smith Was on Gucci Double Duty in Two Colorful Outfits

Why wear one Gucci look when you can wear two? That was known Gucci fan-Jodie Turner-Smith’s reasoning when she was promoting her movie, After Yang at the Sundance Film Festival last week. Since this year, Sundance went fully virtual, we did not get to see Turner-Smith’s full looks for the event, though she did share a sneak peak on Instagram. The actress posted a carousel, showing off two of her looks, both boasting bright colors.

The turquoise and red color-blocked top of Turner-Smith’s first look is immediately attention grabbing. It’s actually a dress from the Gucci fall 2021 Aria collection, and features a pink mid-length skirt as well, though the bottom portion can’t be seen in Turner-Smith’s photo. The actress accessorized the look with some bold Gucci jewelry, but kept her makeup bare so as not to clash with the colorful outfit.

Turner-Smith has actually worn a piece from that same Gucci collection before, while promoting After Yang at the Cannes Film Festival in July. It is clear the actress is fond of the collection, and is intrigued by the overall equestrian aesthetic it touches upon.

Turner-Smith at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Gucci. Samir Hussein/WireImage

But the color didn’t end with that one dress, it continued into an orange, velvet double-breasted blazer, which Turner-Smith showed off in that same Instagram post. This time, we got to see more of the actress’ look, and the beige capris and white slide horsebit sandals she paired with the jacket, two simple additions that prove Turner-Smith knows the blazer is the real star of this show. Unfortunately, you cannot see the full effect of the piece in the one dimensional Instagram pic, but a from-the-back shot of Turner-Smith would show the embroidery on the back that reads, “Music is Mine Gucci Seats Reclined.” Next time, Jodie, we would appreciate a 360 view.

Courtesy of Gucci