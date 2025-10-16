At last night’s 2025 Victoria’s Secret after party in New York City, Jodie Turner-Smith made a strong case for denim after dark.

Following the lingerie brand’s runway show, Turner-Smith slipped on her biggest and baggiest pair of jeans to join a group of Angels at the Crane Club in Chelsea. Sitting low on the actor’s waist, her pants featured a light wash and flared legs that nearly enveloped her black boots entirely.

To ground her unexpected party trousers in the trends of the moment, Turner-Smith slipped on a military-style jacket over a plain white knit tank. The utilitarian style was all over the spring 2026 runways from brands like Dior and McQueen, often paired with aughts-style jeans and trousers like the ones Turner-Smith wore on Wednesday evening. Her jacket was marked by red frogging along the collar, contrast stitching, and silver fasteners.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Turner-Smith finished off her party look with clear aviators, statement hoop earrings, and a chainmail Rabanne bag. Against a sea of models dressed in little sheer dresses and cut-out skirt sets, the actor’s cool-girl look with jeans more than stood out.

For the main runway show, Turner-Smith had a sultrier interpretation of the Angel uniform, however. She went the vintage route in an archival Georges Chakra bodysuit from the spring 2005 season. Starting off with a plunging base layer, the couture design riffed on a suit coat with embroidered bell sleeves and a sheer chiffon lapel. Finishing off the no-pants look were metallic heels and a diamond necklace.

Whether in archival couture or oversize denim, Turner-Smith made it clear that she’s rewriting the Victoria’s Secret playbook.