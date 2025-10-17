Jodie Turner-Smith is no stranger to headline-grabbing fashion, and her latest turn on the red carpet is sure to get fashion fans talking. Tonight, Turner-Smith attended the amfAR London 2025 Gala in a fresh-off-the-runway look from one of Paris Fashion Week’s most controversial collections.

Turner-Smith opted for the opening look of Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2026 show, Duran Lantink’s debut as the first permanent creative director of the always subversive French house. Styled by Law Roach, the actor donned a fitted neon bodysuit with Gaultier’s signature conical bullet bra in place of a traditional bust. The fluorescent orange piece featured exposed stitching and stirrups that tucked into the Turner-Smith’s black high heels. It’s also an update of one of Gaultier’s most famous pieces: the cone bra, made most famous by Madonna.

Sensing a moment to amp up the fashion drama, Turner-Smith veiled the bodysuit below a cerulean blue cape as she stepped onto the red carpet, and later draped the piece around her head and arms. Bold eye makeup and dazzling diamond jewels completed the look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

It would be an understatement to say that Lantink took a huge risk for his JPG debut earlier this month.

The Dutch designer offered a radical take on the label mixed in with the artsy aesthetic that defined his namesake label. While some feigned horror over Lantink’s pubic hair bodysuits and lumpy bikinis, others applauded the designer for staying true to Gaultier’s penchant for risk-taking (you might recall the sculptural bikini top Irina Shayk once wore to the beach—that was of Lantink’s design, too). Of course, Mr. Gaultier, who watched on approvingly from the front row, was dubbed L'Enfant terrible in his design heyday for his ability to shock the fashion status quo.

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Whatever armchair fashionistas think of the collection, there’s no denying that it really caused the industry to talk. And if anyone has enough confidence to wear a divisive collection à la Lantink’s Gaultier debut, it’s certainly Jodie Turner-Smith.