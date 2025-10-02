Jodie Turner-Smith’s Tron Press Tour Looks Are From Another Planet

Method dressing has met its match in Jodie Turner-Smith. The British actor, already one of the red carpet’s more experimental dressers, has been on a tech-infused tour de force to promote her latest role as the sophisticated computer program, Athena, in Tron: Ares.

Over the past few weeks, Turner-Smith has completely re-written the rules of themed style with outfits that merge high tech and high fashion. Daniel Roseberry’s inventive designs for Schiaparelli have been a go-to, as have holy grail archival finds from Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen-era Givenchy that still look modern to this day. Working with celebrity stylist and Image Architect Law Roach, she’s crafted a narrative that is a literal transmission from the future, all with some fashion nerd references from the past. Here, take all the cyborg fashion from Jodie Turner-Smith’s Tron: Ares press tour.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nodding to Tron red and black, Turner-Smith slipped on a vintage LBD with cyber grid detailing from Thierry Mugler’s fall 2001 ready-to-wear show for an event in London.

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images It was a mother(board) overload at the film’s Paris premiere on September 24. The actor slipped into a showpiece from Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 couture show that was crafted out of electronic junk like calculators, CPU coolers, and USBs.

@jodiesmith Another Schiaparelli runway moment—this one, with wings and no pants—came shortly after.

@disneyit The most impressive archival find from Turner-Smith’s press tour thus far? This McQueen-designed bodysuit she and Law sourced from the late designer’s Givenchy fall 1999 collection. Fittingly, McQueen was inspired by the original Tron film from 1982 and created a series of futuristic looks for the show—including a similar light-up paneled jacket that Zendaya, a long-time client of Roach’s, wore just last year. “It has been a dream to step into this franchise that changed the face of our entire movie business! Wearing a little piece of history while making history feels really fucking good,” the actor wrote on Instagram.