Jodie Turner-Smith’s Tron Press Tour Looks Are From Another Planet
Method dressing has met its match in Jodie Turner-Smith. The British actor, already one of the red carpet’s more experimental dressers, has been on a tech-infused tour de force to promote her latest role as the sophisticated computer program, Athena, in Tron: Ares.
Over the past few weeks, Turner-Smith has completely re-written the rules of themed style with outfits that merge high tech and high fashion. Daniel Roseberry’s inventive designs for Schiaparelli have been a go-to, as have holy grail archival finds from Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen-era Givenchy that still look modern to this day. Working with celebrity stylist and Image Architect Law Roach, she’s crafted a narrative that is a literal transmission from the future, all with some fashion nerd references from the past. Here, take all the cyborg fashion from Jodie Turner-Smith’s Tron: Ares press tour.
Nodding to Tron red and black, Turner-Smith slipped on a vintage LBD with cyber grid detailing from Thierry Mugler’s fall 2001 ready-to-wear show for an event in London.
It was a mother(board) overload at the film’s Paris premiere on September 24. The actor slipped into a showpiece from Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 couture show that was crafted out of electronic junk like calculators, CPU coolers, and USBs.
Another Schiaparelli runway moment—this one, with wings and no pants—came shortly after.
The most impressive archival find from Turner-Smith’s press tour thus far? This McQueen-designed bodysuit she and Law sourced from the late designer’s Givenchy fall 1999 collection. Fittingly, McQueen was inspired by the original Tron film from 1982 and created a series of futuristic looks for the show—including a similar light-up paneled jacket that Zendaya, a long-time client of Roach’s, wore just last year.
“It has been a dream to step into this franchise that changed the face of our entire movie business! Wearing a little piece of history while making history feels really fucking good,” the actor wrote on Instagram.