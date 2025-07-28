Jodie Turner-Smith Makes the Case for Power Hips

Jodie Turner-Smith sees your power shoulders and is raising you with power hips.

At San Diego Comic Con over the weekend, Turner-Smith put a modern, sci-fi twist on the timeless hourglass silhouette. The actor slipped into a two-piece set from Alaïa’s fall 2025 collection to attend a panel for her upcoming film, Tron: Ares. Turner-Smith wore a cropped balero jacket that, despite its 1980s-style shoulders, was largely overshadowed by her choice of skirt. She slipped into a floor-length maxi number that featured two-tone pleats in white and ice blue. The skirt was a technical marvel from a collection in which Alaïa creative director decided to upend both traditional silhouettes and normal notions of clothing. Here, instead of a traditional waistband, Turner-Smith’s skirt jutted out from her waist thanks to some clever construction.

Protruding shapes were a common theme throughout the fall 2025 season—joining in on the shape were brands like Colleen Allen, London favorite Dilara Findikoğlu, and Prada.

Turner-Smith’s white and blue look was one of just a few themed outfits she wore while at Comic Con. She also wore a mod micro-mini dress by Natasha Zinko and a slick leather skirt set that channeled her Tron: Ares character, Athena.

For the event, Turner-Smith teamed up again with celebrity stylist and Image Architect, Law Roach. The pair first worked together at the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” themed Met Gala in May, where Turner-Smith was among the evening’s best-dressed in a Belle Époque-inspired look by Burberry.

And as Tron: Ares doesn’t hit theaters until October, don’t expect this to be their last foray into method style.