Hunger Games Star Joseph Zada Is Learning to Dress the Part

To say Joseph Zada is on the verge of mega-stardom would be an understatement. The 21-year-old Sydney native beat out a field of contenders to land the role of a young Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, stepping into a franchise with a proven track record of turning young actors into global superstars (see: Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson).

So it was only fitting that, for his first-ever Academy Museum Gala—one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and closely watched red carpets—Zada went with a tried-and-true classic: Giorgio Armani. For the evening, Zada put an elevated spin on the much-debated tan suit, wearing a beige double-breasted tuxedo jacket with satin-trimmed notch lapels, slim-fitting trousers, and a crisp evening shirt. Paired with slicked-back hair, the look felt both relaxed and impeccably polished.

Photographed by Krista Schlueter courtesy of Giorgio Armani.

Photographed by Krista Schlueter courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Once inside, Zada connected with his Sunrise on the Reaping costars Elle Fanning and Mckenna Grace both of whom offered their own nods to the Hunger Games universe. Fanning arrived in an ethereal, Effie Trinket-esque Valentino butterfly gown, while Grace paid tribute to Lawrence in a custom red Mônot dress reminiscent of the look the original Katniss wore to the 2011 Oscars.

The cast is about to be seeing a lot more of one another—and so are we—as the press tour ramps up ahead of the film’s November 20 release. But before all that, Zada invited W along as he got ready with Armani, talking personal style, his first memories of the house, and the Hollywood legends he looks to for inspiration.

What’s an early or standout memory you have of Giorgio Armani?

I actually bought my first pair of dress shoes from Armani. It was a last-minute premiere situation, and I love them. I’ve worn them a bunch. Timeless.

What was the vibe you were going for/on the moodboard for your Academy Museum Gala look?

We wanted something classic but with a bit of an edge. Something that feels really cool without trying too hard, which is what Armani does so well. It’s my first time at the gala, so getting to do it in Armani and sit at their table is incredibly special.

What are some of your pre-red carpet rituals?

I usually just put on some music and try not to overthink it. The playlist is a bit of everything depending on the mood—I always have to have some hype-me-up music.

Photographed by Krista Schlueter courtesy of Giorgio Armani.

You and McKenna seem to be perfectly in sync style-wise for your events. What sort of outfit coordination do you do with each other?

We both have our own style, and I think that’s what makes it work. I’m always excited to see what she is going to wear.

Who are some of your biggest style inspirations?

Paul Newman. I’ll never match his steez, no one will, but he’s someone I admire in that department. For myself, I look to Timothée [Chalamet], Leo [DiCaprio], and Brad [Pitt] at my age as style inspiration.

Your character Haymitch wears a necklace with a lot of personal significance. What’s the most meaningful fashion item you own?

I’m pretty sentimental about things people have given me, especially when there’s a story behind them. I have a few things from friends and family that mean a lot to me, and I like that they don’t have to mean anything to anyone else for them to be special. I have a bangle from my mum that I never take off.

Photographed by Krista Schlueter courtesy of Giorgio Armani.

The Academy Museum Gala is basically a room full of people you’ve grown up watching. Who would leave you genuinely starstruck if you ran into them at the event and why?

There are so many people I’d be over the moon to meet, but Paul Thomas Anderson would be pretty crazy. I’ve grown up watching his films, and he’s one of those people whose career you can’t help but admire. It would be a dream to work with him.

Photographed by Krista Schlueter courtesy of Giorgio Armani

What’s one fashion trend or style of clothing that you never thought you’d wear but have recently come around to?

Honestly, I never really thought about fashion that much before, so a lot of this is new to me. I’ve been having a lot of fun with it, and I’m working with an amazing stylist, Jason Bolden, who’s opening my eyes to all of it. In Jason we trust.

What is the biggest difference between Sydney style and L.A. style?

Sydney style feels a little more laid-back and outdoorsy, whereas L.A. has a bit more of that polished energy. But both places are pretty casual at heart, and I think people in both cities like looking good without making it seem like they tried too hard.