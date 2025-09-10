It was Roberts family affair at last night’s Veuve Clicquot x Simon Porte Jacquemus event at the Central Park Boathouse. On the eve of New York Fashion Week, Julia Roberts made a rare red carpet appearance with her niece, Emma—in matching black looks, no less.

For their first publicized joint outing in over a decade, both Julia and Emma slipped into monochrome ensembles by Jacquemus, but each did so in their own way. As a long-time proponent of men’s suiting, Julia opted for a black power jacket and ballooning dress pants. The actor styled her CEO suit with a white button-down top, a striped men’s tie, and pointed-toe boots with laces. It felt like a very of-the-moment update to the actor’s famous Armani suit and paisley tie she wore to the 1990 Golden Globes.

Emma, meanwhile, chose a more fluid ensemble for the event, which drew a starry crowd including Charlotte Le Bon and Solange Knowles, in celebration of a collaboration between the storied champagne house and the French designer.

The 34-year-old actor wore a floor-length spaghetti strap chiffon dress that featured sheer detailing just underneath the bust. Emma accessorized with Jacquemus’s small “Ovalo” handbag and wore her signature fire red hair in a messy low ponytail. “It’s a Roberts sandwich”, Julia told designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as the three posed for photos.

Julia, 57, is the younger sister of Emma’s father, actor Eric Roberts. The aunt and niece last attended a public event together over a decade ago for the premiere of Jesus Henry Christ in 2012. As for if the Roberts women would ever team up on-screen? Emma says don’t count out the possibility. “I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it’s never been the right thing,” she told Variety last year. “She’s the best, and I want to do something with her.”