Julia Fox and Christine Quinn Got Fake Engaged in Paris

It was only a matter of time before 2022’s breakout stars met up. Earlier this month, Julia Fox and Christine Quinn united at a dinner in Paris on the occasion of British Vogue editor Julia Hobbs’s birthday. And they didn’t just introduce themselves: The Selling Sunset star ended up proposing to Fox. “With that ring?,” the actor replied as Quinn offered it to her over the table at the restaurant L’Avenue. “Yes honey!” Looking back at the camera, the bride-to-be grinned and exclaimed, “she said yes!” (We’re assuming the engagement isn’t the real deal, but on the very off chance that it is, the wedding planner Lisa Lafferty has already offered to take charge of the ceremony.)

Per usual, Fox was dressed in a manner meant to catch the most eyes. Her breasts and derrière were fully peeking out of the matching black cutout ensemble that she wore with pointed stiletto boots. Quinn sported a similar style of footwear, and was also dressed in black from head to toe. She paired a lace top with gloved sleeves with a mini skirt, and topped off the look with one of Balenciaga’s black handbags that projects the house’s name from below.

Courtesy of @thechristinequinn

Whether or not the pair keeps in touch, we’re betting they’ll be seeing each other soon: Quinn recently joined Fox as a fixture of the Balenciaga front row.