Leave it to Julia Fox, ever the experimental dresser, to have one of the more imaginative takes on the polka dot renaissance to date. At the premiere of her new film, Him, last night, Fox championed the resurgent trend, all while championing the designs of one of Los Angeles’s rising fashion talents.

Fox stepped out in a head-to-toe pin-up girl look from Erik Charlotte, an L.A.-based womenswear designer who’s not-so-quietly become a go-to for pop stars and fashion girls these past few months. Up top, the ensemble featured a fitted corset top with a teensy, tiny halter bra connected to a boned bustier. Down below, she wore a knee-length skirt that was anything but traditional. Padded details that jutted from Fox’s hips gave it a sculptural element, while a peek-a-boo lace detail at the hem and ruching added even more texture to the piece.

Rounding out Fox’s excess of polka dots was a pirate-esque top hat with a pink feather plume attached to one side. Black and white heels, sheer Wolford stockings, and a curled hairdo completed the theatrical outfit.

Over the years, Fox has made it a priority to champion young and independent designers, both on the red carpet and within her daring off-duty style. But she isn’t the only famous name who’s taken a liking to Charlotte’s designs recently.

A who’s who of the alt-music scene all have worn the 24-year-old wunderkind’s fantastical creations over the past year: Rebecca Black, Ravyn Lenae, Marina, and Ethel Cain. And at the MTV VMAs last week, Charlotte earned her most high-profile exposure to date when Conan Gray wore her design, a corseted denim dress with layers upon layers of ruffles, on the red carpet.

“I am influenced by a lot of people, but I don’t want to ever create something that looks exactly the same as something else,” Charlotte told the L.A Times in August. Mission accomplished.