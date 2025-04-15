All the Best Fashion Moments From Coachella Weekend One

By now, you’ve probably seen every angle of Lady Gaga’s history-making Coachella 2025 set and clips from each of Charli XCX’s surprise guest appearances. But we’re not here to focus on the choreography, set list selection, or set design. We want to talk fashion. Yes, Gaga had multiple outfit changes in her headlining slot, but so did Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa. Arca took the stage in an all-leather look, where she was joined by Addison Rae in a perfectly contrasting bohemian dress. It’s enough to make your head spin, so we’re breaking down all the big fashion moments found across the many stages of Coachella’s first weekend, so you can be a bit more informed while you ogle (or take note for your own summer wardrobe).

Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga kicked off her Coachella headlining performance with her 2011 song “Bloody Mary,” in a set piece built to look like a giant ballgown skirt a la The Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger. The creation was a massive collaboration between Athena Lawton, Sam Lewis, Seth Pratt, William Ramseur, Peri Rosenzweig, and Nick Royal. It was inspired by Elizabethan silhouettes and a bit of Thierry Mugler. When she emerged from the skirt, she did so in a satin dress of the same blood red hue with structured, puffed shoulders and an open skirt, designed by Lewis and Pratt.

Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Act two of the performance opened with Gaga in an off-white Dilara Findikoglu dress. She later topped the look with armor designed by Manuel Albarran to perform “Paparazzi.” The pieces directly reference the Mugler-designed metal suit Gaga wore in the song’s 2009 music video.

Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Act III, Gaga appeared in a military-inspired blue coat designed by Lewis and Pratt. A Marni feather helmet topped the look. When Gaga transitioned into her song “Killah,” she ditched the coat and revealed a bodysuit designed by Francesco Risso, based on a suit from Marni’s fall/winter 2025 collection. Also blue, the jumpsuit featured beaded embroidery that resembled a wolf crawling up Gaga’s body. She later added a second jacket on top, another Marni creation made entirely out of hand-cut blue and black fabric that turned Gaga into a kind of dancing piñata.

Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga’s most sensual look of the night—a black lingerie-inspired jumpsuit—was also designed by Lewis and Pratt. Surprisingly, Gaga paired this piece with over-the-knee faux leather Steve Madden boots.

Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The black teddy was topped with another military-adjacent jacket, this one created by Louis Verdad and Lewis.

Lady Gaga Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga closed out the show with a performance of “Bad Romance,” for which she wore a custom design by Matières Fécales, a new brand that debuted at Paris Fashion Week this past season. The ensemble was made more dramatic by the addition of elongated claw-like gloves created by London-based Yaz XL.

Charli XCX Instagram/@hredcliffe Charli’s all-black ensemble was made up of many pieces, ranging from vintage to just off-the-runway. Her blouse, for example, was from Tom Ford’s fall/winter 2002 collection for Saint Laurent. She wore it over a black bra with bloomers from Natasha Zinko’s fall/winter 2025 collection. Charli and her stylist, Chris Horan, accessorized the look with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, Seymoure fingerless leather gloves, a Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2003 chain belt, and Fidan Novruzova boots.

Troye Sivan Instagram/@hredcliffe Troye Sivan joined Charli on stage in a Conner Ives shirt from his autumn/winter 2025 show, which features the phrase, “Protect the Dolls.” All proceeds from the t-shirt are donated to Trans Lifeline, a charity that provides life-saving services to the trans community.

Lisa Instagram/@asherlevine The K-Pop singer first took the stage in a gray, reptilian bodysuit created by Asher Levine.

Lisa Instagram/@asherlevine She then changed into an all-red ensemble featuring belted mini shorts and a star-shaped crop top—a look much more in line with her classic Blackpink style.

Lisa Instagram/@asherlevine Lisa closed out her set in another Asher Levine design, this time, an illuminating out-of-this-world look that turned the singer into a kind of extraterrestrial fairy.

Tyla Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyla performed her first-ever Coachella set in a look from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2000 collection. The ensemble featured a Swarovski crystal mesh bra and an ultra-mini silk jacquard belted skirt with a hem of glass fringe. She added a cut up white tank on top and accessorized her outfit with Pandora jewelry, including bangles and charm-adorned hoops.

Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan showed off a handful of looks throughout her Coachella set, including a crystal-covered True Religion cropped tank and super mini jean shorts.

Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She also wore a lace-up leather set with a matching cowboy hat.

Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And finally, the rapper showed off a BDSM-inspired black look featuring studded straps that crisscrossed her torso.

Victoria Monet Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At one point, Victoria Monet joined Megan on stage in a beaded bra top by PatBO. She paired it with just-as-tiny jean shorts and leather boots.

Ciara Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, we can’t forget about Ciara, who also made an appearance during Megan’s set in a full Vaquera look. Clearly, there was a mini jean short dress code for this performance.

Queen Latifah Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Latifah, meanwhile, broke the theme and wore a quilted black vest for her appearance during Megan’s set.

Jennie Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennie took the stage at Coachella in an oxblood bra and mini short set from Georges Hobeika’s fall/winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection. At one point, she topped the set with a matching bomber jacket, as well as a Kim Shui patent leather trench in the same hue. The dark red was broken up by the singer’s Didi spring/summer 2025 thigh-high boots.

Kali Uchis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kali Uchis joined Jennie onstage in a custom red look from Seks.

Clairo Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Clairo wore a mismatched look featuring a pink All-In skirt, sheer lace-trimmed Clever Disguises shirt, and vintage satin Dior bra.

Arca Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Arce performed in a custom, all-leather Rick Owens look.

Addison Rae Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arca’s look was contrasted by Addison Rae, who joined the singer onstage in a very ethereal, white pleated dress from the Chloé winter 2025 collection and custom Victoria’s Secret underwear that revealed the release date of her debut album: June 6.

ENHYPHEN Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The members of ENHYPHEN each wore custom denim Prada looks to their week one performance.

Benson Boone Katie Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Benson Boone wore two custom Dolce & Gabbana while performing in the desert. The first one was a white set featuring flared pants and a cropped jacket decorated with blue buckles.

Benson Boone Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer later changed into a low-cut blue jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals.

Marina Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marina wore a custom Erik Charlotte dress featuring a tartan bodice and bubble skirt to her week one Coachella concert.

Shaboozey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer took the stage in a very Western-inspired Etro suit.