Julia Garner’s Paris Fashion Week Bag Is Wide Open—Very Much by Design

This afternoon in Paris, Julia Garner arrived at the fall 2026 Loewe show with her handbag spilling open at her side. But what seemed like a mishap was, in fact, entirely intentional. The open bag—contents and all—was styled to be seen.

Garner clutched Loewe’s mini Amazona, a compact, softly structured leather top-handle bag, as she headed to take her place on the front row. The archival design was reissued by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who joined the Spanish brand in 2025, at their first Loewe collection this fall. The silhouette riffs on the classic Amazona holdall from the 1970s, but is affixed with a singular top handle that encourages it to hang slightly open when carried. Yes, there is a zip and a longer strap, but the bag is meant to be worn loose with its contents as part of the look.

Garner’s bag was the centerpiece of an outfit constructed of sporty staples, all every-so-slightly skewed. The newly-minted Loewe ambassador paired striped trousers with a leather moto coat and a cherry red branded Loewe long sleeve. She completed her look with angular glasses and pointed-toe mules.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

“Pickpocket” bags the industry has dubbed them, exploded in popularity at the spring 2026 shows this past fall. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy presented smashed flap bags that were deliberately undone. Jonathan Anderson introduced the ladylike Dior Cigale, which has already caught the attention of Mia Goth and Jisoo, and Fendi let everyone “peek” inside their infamous Peekaboo bags.

Whether the look will catch on beyond the runways of fashion week, and into the real-world, is another question. As for its presence on the front row, it was hard to miss on Garner.

