Julia Garner Goes Full Twiggy in ‘60s-Inspired Prada Dress

It’s a big month for Julia Garner. The first half of the final season of Ozark recently dropped on Netflix, with reviews already coming in saying Garner once again steals the show. Plus, next week, the former W cover star will take on the starring role as she portrays infamous New York City grifter, Anna Delvey, in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna. Lucky for us, that means a lot of press looks are about to come our way, and since this is Garner we’re talking about, get ready to be transported back in time with every ensemble, because the actress loves a vintage silhouette even more than she loves starring in a Netflix show.

On Wednesday night, Garner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her two current projects. For the evening, Garner opted to dive into her beloved vintage aesthetic, wearing a sheer crystal Prada shift dress over a beige bodysuit. The dress gathers at the top into a halter neckline, with a black bow that falls down her chest. Garner and her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman then finished the look with a pair of black Prada slingback flats.

Instagram/@elizabethsaltzman

Garner continued to play into the ‘60s theme for her glam, going for a bit of Twiggy cosplay with some winged liner and her platinum blonde hair in a short pixie cut, albeit with a little bit more volume in the back. As a whole, the look is retro enough to take you back in time, yet still feels modern with the subtle logo flats and Garner’s glossed pout. If this is a taste of what’s to come as Garner’s inevitable press tour continues, we say bring it on.