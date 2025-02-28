Julia Roberts doesn’t need to be reminded that men’s suits are trending—she’s been wearing baggy tailoring long before it was “in.” Today in Paris, the actor put her twist on the oversized suiting trend in a look that subtly recreated her history-making Armani outfit from the 1990 Golden Globes.

Roberts slipped into a full Stella McCartney outfit to accept the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters title at the French Ministry of Culture. Her suit wasn’t necessarily as baggy as some of the recent versions seen on celebrities like Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman. But it did have some interesting structure in the form of strong, peak lapels and ankle-length trousers. Roberts finished off her look with a white blouse and ladylike shoes from Roger Vivier.

THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

Roberts made red carpet history early in her career when she wore literal menswear to the 1990 Golden Globes. The star, a Best Supporting Actress nominee at the event for Steel Magnolias, did away with the usual red carpet gown. She instead went with a gray Armani suit and purple tie that she purchased from the Italian designer’s Rodeo Drive men’s boutique.

Although it’s not shocking to see women opt for full suits and ties these days (in fact, some seem to prefer them over the typical awards dress), Roberts’s Armani moment certainly ruffled a few feathers back in the ’90s. The suit was so memorable that Ayo Edebiri put her own spin on it at the 2025 Golden Globes in a custom Loewe outfit. Roberts’s look today, though worn without a tie, bore some resemblance to the one she wore nearly four decades ago.

“This was one of my all-time favorite outfits,” Roberts said last year. “I didn’t even know that people wore really fancy gowns to the Golden Globes the way they do now. I could not have known that it was going to become this, like, statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have that suit.”