The full BTS comeback is so close, but the boys have been keeping their fans fed in the meantime. The latest highlight? An Internet-breaking Calvin Klein campaign fronted by the boy band’s youngest member, Jung Kook.

Set in the label’s hometown of New York, the ad follows Jung Kook around the city as he takes CK’s signature denim on a road test—literally. The megastar zooms in and out of traffic on a motorbike, dressed up in a ’90s-inspired monochrome fit, before he’s seen in a bright red bedroom. It’s there that he shows off his dance moves with “choreography that’s rooted in movement and performance,” per the brand. Decked out in silver jewelry head-to-toe, the singer switches between pieces like a shearling-trimmed leather jacket and low-waisted barrel jeans worn sans shirt as The Chemical Brothers’s “Block Rockin’ Beats” adds to the bad boy vibe.

“I know that my fans have been eagerly waiting for this return, and it feels so good to be back in the brand’s iconic denim,” Jung Kook said in a statement, referring to his completion of South Korea’s mandatory 18-month military service.

Accompanying the high-energy video is a series of just as lively images captured by photographer Mert Alas. It’s just the latest in a series of collaborations between the American label and the global heartthrob. Jung Kook first teamed up with the company in March 2023, and posed for the brand’s Valentine’s Day–themed ad the following year. In September, he caused a frenzy when he showed up to Veronica Leoni’s sophomore Calvin Klein Collection show during New York Fashion Week.

“The energy on Calvin Klein sets is always incredible, and this shoot was no exception,” Jung Kook said. “I am excited to see the campaign out in the world.”

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein campaign, below.

