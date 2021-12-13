Over the past year or so, Justin Bieber has emerged as a bit of a force in fashion. Thanks to his recent partnership with Balenciaga and, most likely some help from his model wife Hailey Bieber, the singer has dipped his toe into the world of fashion, compiling a personal style filled with oversized silhouettes, streetwear-inspired pieces, and lots of layering. It’s undoubtedly an interesting look, and a fitting one for his too-cool popstar persona, which not many could pull off. That is why it was so shocking when, over the weekend, Justin stepped out in a decidedly chic outfit, one we would be more than happy to cop for ourselves.

On Monday morning, Justin shared some shots with h on Instagram from the pair’s recent trip to London. In the photos, the two are both wearing double-breasted wool coats, protecting themselves against the dropping temps, but it’s Justin’s look which will definitely be going on our winter style mood board.

In the photos, the singer is wearing a pair of wide-leg tan corduroys, which peak out under a brown Paul Smith coat Justin seems to have purposefully mis-buttoned for an asymmetric look. Underneath the coat, Justin wore an off-white turtleneck, finishing off the ensemble with some white Balenciaga sneakers and a light blue Neff beanie.

The effortless mix of cool and chic—of Justin’s usually street style aesthetic paired with a more simple, streamlined coat (albeit with his own twist)— makes for an unexpected and interesting choice. The result is a take on winter dressing that brings a bit of modern style to fairly classic aesthetic and we are most definitely taking note.