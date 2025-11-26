With a Big Fuzzy Coat, Kaia Gerber Brings Studio 54 Glam to the Holidays

The holiday season is reaching its peak, but Kaia Gerber is embracing disco glamour. Last night, Gerber stepped out to a pre-Thanksgiving dinner in Los Angeles with a reliable outfit formula that’s anything but a holiday cliché.

Gerber started off her ensemble with a seasonless wardrobe staple: the little black dress. For a seasonal spin, Gerber added a big, fuzzy coat over top. Hers is faux fur from Mango. The thigh-length design was done in a festive midnight blue and featured a crewneck collar and slightly sloped shoulders. Her sling-back heels looked simple at first, but actually featured a gilded pop of gold trim along the toe box. For a final disco touch, she wore oversized hoop earrings amongst her tousled curls.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

There are the key markers of holiday style, particularly during Thanksgiving week, that we’ve all come to know: dark red plaids, crushed velvet in autumnal colors, perhaps the occasional pop of fringe or sequins.

But Gerber, with her simple dress and loud (but not too loud) coat, opted to take a more elevated approach. It signaled winter celebration, without giving in to holiday tropes. It’s a way of holiday dressing that Amal Clooney recently abided by for a night out with George Clooney. She wore an all-black look with just a charmed Chloé bag as the main accent.

Now, with holiday party season in full swing, take a cue from Gerber that less is more.

