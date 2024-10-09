This Is How Kaia Gerber Does Classic Suiting

Kaia Gerber always knows how to bring a youthful edge to the classics. Last night she hit the town in some classic suiting but spiced it up with an eye-catching lace top underneath.

Gerber slipped into a double breasted suit jacket and matching dress pants for a screening of her new film Saturday Night at The Crosby Hotel. Instead of layering a traditional button down underneath or even wearing her jacket on its own, the model and actress paired it with a lace bra top. The see-through piece barely poked out from under Gerber’s jacket, but was just visible enough to bring some intriguing texture play to her outfit.

Marion Curtis/Starpix for Columbia Pictures/Shutterstock

Gerber’s inclusion of lace within her two-piece suit isn’t exactly the type of Office Siren style the celebrity crowd is used to. For the most part, fashion girls are approaching the trend in ways that are reminiscent of 1990s office wear—think Bella Hadid in a plunging, pinstripe blouse, Taylor Russell wearing a John Galliano for Dior skirt suit on the red carpet. Gerber’s version veered more into lingerie territory for obvious reasons, but also begged the question: is there anything more alluring than covering up a skimpy lace top with a baggy men’s jacket?

Gerber kicked off promotion for her last acting role at the Toronto Film Festival last month. She slipped into a plunging vintage gown from Donna Karan’s 2003 collection. While this look was more classic red carpet glamour than Office Siren, Karan’s famous mix-and-match separates are a prime example of the now viral trend.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gerber plays Jacqueline Carlin in Saturday Night, a fictionalized account of the true story of the lead-up to producer Lorne Michael’s first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975. The role is Gerber’s latest acting credit following appearances in Palm Royale, Bottoms, Babylon, and American Horror Story.

“We really got to bond” Gerber said of her Saturday Night co-star and love interest Cory Michael Smith, “By day one, I knew everything about his childhood. We went deep,” she said.