More often than not, celebrities’ versions of après-ski style are more about form, less about function. Kaia Gerber, who recently shared images from a snowy getaway in St. Moritz, proved just that as she championed a not-so-quiet wintertime look.

The model’s outfit was, perhaps, not something you’d want to venture down the Swiss Alps in—but for Gerber’s intended purpose, snapping a series of photos backdropped by snowy mountains, the look was rather well suited. Gerber based her outfit around a shaggy chocolate brown fur coat from Bode that she paired with a black balaclava. Although Gerber’s pieces mainly came in muted, monochrome color ways, they were anything but understated. Gerber’s black leather gloves and statement sunglasses furthered her embrace of loud aesthetics as the model topped off her look with a brown tote bag and an Omega timepiece that doubled as a sleek bracelet.

In a month that’s been headlined by the Mob Wife aesthetic, it’s fitting that Gerber decided to dress like one herself. No, this isn’t the Y2K leanings of Emily Ratajkowski or the pantsless mega-furs worn by Kylie Jenner. Gerber’s version is more refined, suited for the alps rather than the city, and packed with some of the trend’s telltale characteristics.

Even Gerber caught on to her look’s Mob ties, writing a comment under her post that read, “Is this what the kids are calling mob wife aesthetic?? help.”

@Kaiagerber

The model’s ski trip wasn’t just about statement furs, though. She also slipped into some pieces that were more closely aligned with her luxe personal style—like this Celine military jacket that she matched with the same leather gloves and Omega watch pairing. Gerber also shared a video where she could be seen posing while wearing a tiny LBD and black headband.

It seems like a natural conclusion that the Mob Wife look would mesh well with Après-ski style. The two are aligned stylistically—both retro-inspired, usually paired with some sort of fur, and always high-impact. Like her fellow super, Kendall Jenner, Gerber’s version of winter style comes with an avant-garde edge. Less Ski Bunny, more Rich Wife.