There’s an art to the red carpet couple debut—and Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman got the formula exactly right at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Yesterday, the lovebirds confirmed their romance in the poshest way possible, stepping out to the premiere of Pullman’s film The Testament of Ann Lee in peak his-and-hers style.

Gerber and Pullman, dressed in matching black tie ensembles, kept things understated yet unmistakably stylish as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Gerber again looked to Sarah Burton’s Givenchy for her look: a sheer black number with a low-cut back. The model-turned-actor’s lace dress featured a see-through bodice and a high-waisted flare skirt. Gerber, 23, accessorized with bow-trimmed stilettos, a structured clutch, and retro black glasses. Pullman, 32, matched his girlfriend in a timeless, double-breasted suit from Saint Laurent paired with rectangular shades.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Gerber and Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman, have been linked since December 2024 and were first spotted in public in January 2025. Though, the couple had kept things off the red carpet until now. In between all that, Pullman’s status in Hollywood has risen quickly. He officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a major villain in The Thunderbolts* this spring.

The morning after The Testament of Ann Lee premiere, Gerber and Pullman were spotted leaving their hotel to hop into a water taxi. Again, the couple—who have been linked romantically since as early as December 2024—coordinated their ensembles, this time opting for all-white. Gerber exchanged her black lace for a plunging Y2K top that she styled with a low-rise midi skirt and black flip-flop heels. On her shoulder, the star toted a cream Gucci Jackie bag. Earlier in the weekend, Gerber wore the same Gucci accessory to arrive in Venice—on that occasion, she continued her love of polka dots by pairing it with a dotted halter blouse. Pullman, meanwhile, stayed simple in a white tee, slouchy pants, and a navy baseball cap.

This weekend, in coordinating looks that felt more curated than matching, Gerber and Pullman proved that couple style doesn’t have to shout to make a statement.

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images