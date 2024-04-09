The sign of a true top model is an innate ability to turn just about anything, even a cosmic transit like yesterday’s solar eclipse, into a high-fashion moment. Let’s look no further than Kaia Gerber who joined hoards of New York City residents on Monday to catch a glimpse of the rare astronomical event. Although she was armed with protective paper glasses—the kind like you’d see at an IMAX screening of Dune: Part Two—Gerber turned her eclipse watching into a chic off-duty moment.

Gerber, ahead of an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that evening, was spotted showing off one of her signature pared-back street style moments. The model slipped into a cropped gray long sleeve shirt that she paired with a low-rise maxi skirt. Styling was kept simple as Gerber completed her look with a tousled hair ‘do, a gold watch, and ’90s-inspired sling back pumps. Gerber has always incorporated hints of years past into her personal style. But this look in particular, from the low-slung office skirt to the open-toe footwear, was totally late ’90s. Almost as if Carrie Bradshaw had emerged from a writing session to gather inspiration for some sort of solar eclipse column.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, Gerber staged her debut talk show appearance on The Tonight Show in support of her role in the AppleTV+ series Palme Royale. The model continued her showcase of minimalistic style in a pewter blue bandage dress. Gerber kept on the same sandal heels as her eclipse viewing party and left her glam natural as well.

Celebrities were out and about on Monday to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse. In addition to Gerber, Lorde popped up at Washington Square Park where fans captured images of the singer that looked a lot like Bella Baxter discovering the world around her in Poor Things. Jamie Lee Curtis had one wish, saying “Praying the eclipse can reset the world to one at peace!” while, in true form, Taylor Swift used the phenomenon as a business opportunity to promote her upcoming album. Gerber, clearly, wasn’t going to let a cosmic event or some paper glasses stop her from a major off-duty moment, though.