Ralph Lauren staged his fall/winter 2001 runway show in February of that same year—making it over two decades ago. But that didn’t stop Kaia Gerber, who was born six months later in September, from pulling a dress the collection. In New York City last night, Gerber sported a chocolate strapless dress that is, in fact, just as old as she is.

The bulk of the dress was designed in a business-like wool fabric, with a strip of darker leather that mimicked the look of a belt adding some contrast to the top. The original look, worn on the catwalk by model Raica Oliveira, was paired with black riding boots. Gerber turned the piece into more of a maxi gown than its original tube shape, making it the perfect elegant look for the evening event.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model, who sported natural, dewy glam and wore her hair in a wispy blowout style, let the dress do much of the lifting here—opting for only a gold ring and dainty cuff earrings to complete the look. Gerber was also joined at the event by her mom, Cindy Crawford, who was also outfitted in Ralph Lauren.

Crawford went with a more tailored look, appearing in a crisp white suit set that consisted of ankle-length pants, a silk cowl neck skirt, and a power blazer. The 57-year-old paired the pieces with silver sandal heels, a leather clutch from the American brand, and a diamond tennis necklace.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for the mother-daughter duo. On Tuesday, the pair stepped out for a cocktail reception at the Planet Omega exhibition wearing two extremely chic versions of the LBD. Gerber flexed her Gen Z status, though, in a look from Alaïa’s spring/summer 2024 collection.