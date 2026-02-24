Kate & Lila Moss Demonstrate the Yin and Yang of Trench Coat Dressing

For his fall 2026 Burberry show last night, designer Daniel Lee channeled the energy of London after dark. He showed party dresses and “going out” jackets, riffing on the British house’s heritage for the rave-inclined. That vision already began to manifest on the front row, where mother-daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss wore mini dresses and major coats. Yet, while the building blocks of their outfit were similar, the styling couldn’t have been more different.

After a brief flirtation with polka dots late last week, Kate returned to her comfort zone, returning to the inky palette that has long defined her after-dark uniform. The supermodel wore a languid silk slip dress, a perennial signature, topped with a sharply cut black trench that lent the look a nonchalance. Silver jewelry, sheer tights, and classic pumps completed the ensemble.

Lila, meanwhile, landed on a similarly timeless little black dress but approached the finishing touches from a completely different angle. Rather than echo her mother’s monochrome, the 23-year-old opted for a textured jacket punctuated with contrasting buttons. Hers was buttoned to the top, as seems to be the preference amongst second-generation It girls. She added an unexpected pop of animal print to her outfit with snakeskin pumps.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Over the past few seasons, the Mosses have turned Fashion Month into a mother-daughter ritual. They’re frequently spotted en route to shows and after-parties alike in their characteristically sleek looks, whether that be cigarette-slim jeans, cheetah print coats, or silky slip dresses. Though, that’s not to say they are always attatched at the hip. Earlier in the day, the younger Moss was spotted getting some quality front row time with Kim Cattrall at the Conner Ives runway show.

With the shows in Milan just getting underway and a packed schedule awaiting in Paris next week, the Mosses’s Fashion Month appearances, either together or alone, are likely only just beginning.