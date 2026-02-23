Kim Cattrall Borrows Kate Moss’s Coat—and Her Daughter

At London Fashion Week, the most compelling theater often unfolds a few feet from the runway. This afternoon at Conner Ives’s fall 2026 show, the front row delivered a particularly delicious case of fashion déjà vu: Kim Cattrall and Lila Moss seated shoulder to shoulder. The Sex and the City star was wearing a re-purposed statement coat that had already made headlines earlier this winter on Moss’s mother, Kate Moss.

Cattrall bundled up in a demi-couture robe coat from Ives’s fall 2025 collection. The piece is crafted out of re-purposed textiles, an Ives hallmark, including vintage fox fur lining the lapels and cuffs and a silk cherry blossom pattern that composes the body. Underneath, Cattrall slipped on a black tea dress and knee-high leather boots. Moss, for her part, wore another one of Ives’s signature pieces: a white ringer tee emblazoned with Moonlight Ranch. The model completed her look with slip skirt decorated with iridescent pailettes and black high heels.

Cattrall and Moss were sandwiched between famed milliner Stephen Jones and mode Alva Claire.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Cattrall’s coat has gained quite the reputation this fall and winter. After debuting on Ives’s runway, the piece made its way onto Jennifer Lawrence at the Die, My Love premiere in October. Lawrence wore the topper cooly on her arms, pairing it with a vintage Armani Privé gown. Then the coat appeared on Kate Moss during the Paris couture shows last month, paired with cigarette-slim jeans and suede boots.

With Cattrall’s co-sign this afternoon, consider it proof that the right coat doesn’t belong to one woman. It belongs to a moment.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images