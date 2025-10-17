Jennifer Lawrence is embracing the backless look with a piece of fashion history. This evening, the actor stepped out to the British premiere of director Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love in a plunging vintage design that deserved a 360° look.

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Lawrence slipped into a fit-and-flare number from Armani Privé’s fall 2005 collection for the occasion—a fitting pull given the recent passing of the brand’s founder. The dress featured a deep V neckline in velvet that flowed into a long maxi skirt with a subtle flare hem. Lawrence wore the elegant design with a faux fur-trimmed floral coat from American-born, London-based designer Conner Ives’s fall 2025 collection. But the actor smartly positioned her outerwear low on her arms so as to not obscure her dress’s backside—or lack thereof.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lawrence’s dress flowed into a cut-out detail along the sides and back. While certainly skin-baring, it didn’t compromise on Lawrence’s signature minimal-meets-modest aesthetic. She let her ashy blonde hair, styled with her famous curtain bangs in the front, flow down her bare back.

A gold lariat necklace from Glenn Spirro, a deep coral lip, and open-toe Aquazzura shoes finished the actor’s ensemble.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

No-back dresses have long been a staple in Lawrence’s red carpet repertoire, having famously channeled the style at the Oscars in 2011 and 2013. And the daring silhouette, both in its classic form and more experimental version, has popped up yet again in the actor’s wardrobe of late.

At the San Sebastian Film Festival in September, Lawrence championed the side cut-out in an asymmetrical design from Phoebe Philo’s eponymous line. She wore a belted one-sleeve look that was marked by a skin-baring detail along one side.

As Lawrence’s haunting turn as a new mother unraveling into psychosis continues to attract buzz, expect the star to continue gravitating toward the drama of the backless silhouette as awards season intensifies.