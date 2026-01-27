Kate Moss & Jennifer Lawrence Styled This Winter Coat Very Differently

Kate Moss and Jennifer Lawrence own the same winter coat, but have two very approaches to styling it.

Today, Moss touched down at Paris Fashion Week and brought a piece of London’s fashion scene right along with her. She slipped into a top coat from the American-born but UK-based designer Conner Ives’s fall 2025 collection. Like almost all of Ives’s designs, the demi-couture piece is created out of re-purposed textiles, including vintage fox fur (placed along the lapels and cuffs) and silk printed with cherry blossoms that lines the body. Moss allowed the piece to really shine by pairing it with slim-fit jeans (but not quite Indie Sleaze-era skinny, however), suede boots, and black glasses.

If the coat looks familiar, it’s likely because Lawrence was first to wear it not long after its runway debut. But you’d be forgiven for not instantly picking up on the re-wear, as Lawrence’s styling methods couldn’t have been more opposed to Moss’s.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Attending the Die My Love premiere at the BFI London in October, Lawrence allowed the robe-style coat to drape loosely over her arms. She removed the garment shortly after arriving to offer a full view of her backless Armani Privé gown from 2005.

Lawrence’s way of wearing the coat had a certain glamour to it, as opposed to Moss’s off-duty chic. But isn’t that what’s great about statement coats? For Lawrence, it heightened an already formal ensemble; for Moss, it elevated the simplest pair of blue jeans into a major style moment.