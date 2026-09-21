Kate and Lila Moss may look alike, but they have very different personal styles. At least, this was their M.O. over the weekend, when the mother-daughter duo attended the same event sporting polar-opposite aesthetics.

On Sunday night, the pair made a joint apprarance at London private members’ club Home House, marking 10 years of the super’s namesake talent agency, Kate Moss Agency (KMA). Kate donned a black jumper with a waist-cinching tie-up bow. The one-piece exuded utilitarian ease, with a gold zipper left undone to reveal a dark bra. Her accessories were hardware-heavy, featuring a chunky choker, gold bangles, and sleek strappy sandals. Standing next to her mom, a 23-year-old Lila stood out in a pastel pink minidress with lacy lingerie lining. She amped up the coquettish, underwear-as-outerwear ensemble with a dainty white bra on display and sky-high red stilettos. Visually, you could say the pair was at odds—and in the context of the occasion, this was surely the intention.

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Moss launched KMA in 2016 after leaving Storm Management—her agency of nearly 30 years—to have more control of her career and management decisions. Since its inception, her agency has represented the likes of Rita Ora, Georgia Palmer, and, of course, Lila Moss. The London Fashion Week party celebrated Moss’s legacy not only as a model but as a powerful fashion-industry figure. It’s only fitting, then, that the duo would lean into aesthetic individuality.

While Lila Moss often evokes her supermodel mom, the bourgeoning star has carved her own identity in recent years—on the runway and off. This season, she’s been a fixture of fashion month, walking at Connor Ives in New York and sitting front row at presentations in London.

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Of course, like a true fashion-world scion, she’s inherited her mom’s off-duty cool. Case in point: to attend the Alexander McQueen show that same evening, Lila Moss changed out of her dainty pastels and into a body-hugging black dress with sheer panels and a risqué slit—reminiscent of an LBD her mom might wear in the ’90s. Needless to say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.