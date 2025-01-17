Over three decades on from her infamous “naked” dress and Kate Moss still knows exactly how to nail a top-notch party look. Dressed in her signature all-black, the super celebrated her 51st birthday in London last night alongside family and friends. Among them was Kate’s mini-me daughter Lila who followed mom cue’s in a disco look of her own.

Kate started her outfit with a pair of high-rise black trousers that she paired with strappy, blinged-out heels. Kate added some texture to her look thanks to a shaggy faux fur jacket. Her metallic blouse, though barely-visible from underneath her black coat, featured a low-cut neckline and landed things firmly into “party” territory.

RAW / GOFF / BACKGRID

Lila, for her part, stepped out in a slip dress (though not of Kate’s preferred sheer variety) that featured a floral appliqué across the front. She paired the curve-hugging design with peep-toe black heels and a nylon shoulder bag. Between Kate and Lila’s outfits, there appeared to be an unofficial dress code of all-black for the evening out which was also attended by the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, jewelry designer Jade Jagger, fashion photographer Mert Alas, and Stella McCartney.

RAW / GOFF / BACKGRID

It’s become tradition for Kate to ring in a trip around the sun with a late-night bash. She and her guests did just that this year, partying to the wee hours of the morning at the famous Notting Hill club The Globe. Per reports, Kate wanted “to let her hair down and be carefree,” to celebrate her 51st.

Last year, Kate marked her milestone 50th birthday in Paris with an intimate dinner at the Michelin restaurant Laurent. Guests again favored all-black looks with Lila wearing a simple mini dress topped off with a wool coat. Kate, on that occasion, went with a lace version of her trademark sheer dress.